UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Session To Continue Till Jan 10

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 06:45 PM

National Assembly session to continue till Jan 10

The House Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly in its meeting at Parliament House Wednesday decided to continue the current session till January 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The House Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly in its meeting at Parliament House Wednesday decided to continue the current session till January 10.

The committee met with Acting Speaker Qasim Khan Suri in the chair and discussed the business for the session of the National Assembly.

The agenda and ways and means to run the proceedings of the current session of the National Assembly were discussed. It was further decided that apart from government and private members business, matters of public importance would be discussed.

The meeting was attended by the Federal ministers; Pervaz Khattak, Dr. Shireen Mazari, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Shafqat Mahmood, Ijaz Ahmed Shah and Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan, MNAs Malik Aamir Dogar, Riaz Fatyana, Raja Pervaz Ashraf , Rana Tanveer Hussain, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Secretary National Assembly and senior officers of National Assembly.

Related Topics

National Assembly Business Parliament Muhammad Ali January From Government

Recent Stories

 Sindh CM writes letter to PM for provision of fu ..

20 minutes ago

Maheen Ghani parts ways with Shahbaz Taseer

45 minutes ago

UAE Nation Brand hits 10.6 million votes from 185 ..

47 minutes ago

Press preview of painting exhibition on Friday

1 minute ago

Pope Francis Apologizes for Slapping Female Pilgri ..

1 minute ago

Green Line project to be operational in Karachi by ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.