National Assembly session to continue till Jan 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The House Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly in its meeting at Parliament House Wednesday decided to continue the current session till January 10.

The committee met with Acting Speaker Qasim Khan Suri in the chair and discussed the business for the session of the National Assembly.

The agenda and ways and means to run the proceedings of the current session of the National Assembly were discussed. It was further decided that apart from government and private members business, matters of public importance would be discussed.

The meeting was attended by the Federal ministers; Pervaz Khattak, Dr. Shireen Mazari, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Shafqat Mahmood, Ijaz Ahmed Shah and Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan, MNAs Malik Aamir Dogar, Riaz Fatyana, Raja Pervaz Ashraf , Rana Tanveer Hussain, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Secretary National Assembly and senior officers of National Assembly.