National Assembly Session To Continue Till March 20, House To Discuss Current Kashmir Situation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 06:38 PM

The National Assembly's current session would continue till March 20, with discussion on agriculture and present grave situation in Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The National Assembly's current session would continue till March 20, with discussion on agriculture and present grave situation in Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IOJK).

The decisions were taken during the meeting of the House business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly met here with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair.

The agenda, ways and means to run the proceedings of the current session of the National Assembly were also come under discussion.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, ministers, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Dr.

Shireen M. Mazari, lIaz Ahmad Shah, Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan, Chief Whip (PTI) Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, MNAs Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Agha Hassan Baloch, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ch. Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Shaida Akthar Ali and senior officers of the National Assembly Secretariat.

