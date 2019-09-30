UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Session To Continue Till October 4

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:54 PM

National Assembly session to continue till October 4

The House Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly Monday decided that its current session would continue till October 4, 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The House Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly Monday decided that its current session would continue till October 4, 2019.

The committee met at Parliament House here with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair and discussed the business for the session of the National Assembly, says a press release.

The agenda and ways and means to run the proceedings of the current session of the National Assembly were discussed. It was further decided that apart from government and private members' business, matters of public importance would be discussed.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Iqbal Muhammad Ali, Agha Hassan Baloch, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ch Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shahida Akhtar Ali and Secretary and Special Secretary National Assembly.

