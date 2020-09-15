UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Session To Continue Till Sept 18

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 10:14 PM

The Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly on Tuesday decided to continue the current NA session till September 18, and undertake legislation and different issues of public importance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly on Tuesday decided to continue the current NA session till September 18, and undertake legislation and different issues of public importance.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser chaired the committee meeting attended by ministers including Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Ali Muhammad Khan, Chief Whip Malik Amir Dogar and legislators Nasrullah Dareshak, Riaz Fatyana, Barjees Tahir, Khurram Dastgir, Chaudhry Hameed Hamid, Naveed Qamar, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah and others.

