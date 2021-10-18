UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Sitting Adjourned Amid Lack Of Quorum

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:10 PM

National Assembly sitting adjourned amid lack of quorum

The National Assembly was adjourned on Monday due to lack of quorum pointed out by an opposition lawmaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The National Assembly was adjourned on Monday due to lack of quorum pointed out by an opposition lawmaker.

The House did not consider legislative agenda including three ordinances and one government bill, two resolutions seeking extension of as many ordinances and eight reports of the standing committees.

None of the question was taken up during the question hour while fifteen motions for consideration of as many bills in the joint sitting of the Parliament, two calling attention notice (CAN) and a motion of thanks to the President were not considered.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan moved a motion under rule 259 for debate on the Uswa-e-Hasna of our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Khatim-ul-Nabiyeen (Peace Be Upon Him).

Speaker Asad Qaisar gave the floor to Minister for Communications Murad Saeed soon after the motion was moved.

A PML-N lawmaker Khurram Dastgir pointed out the quorum which was found incomplete upon counting.

The House was adjourned to meet again on October 20, 2021 (Wednesday) at 04:00 pm.

