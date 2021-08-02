National Assembly sitting adjourned over lack of quorum

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The 9th sitting of 35th session of National Assembly was adjourned on Monday due to lack of quorum.

The sitting continued for around an hour and 18 minutes and was presided over by the Speaker Asad Qaisar. Soon after the question hour, a PPPP lawmaker Ramesh Lal pointed out the quorum and Chair asked for counting. The quorum was found incomplete and the House was adjourned to meet again on August 3, at 04:00 pm.

The House did not consider two government bills and as many reports of standing committees, two statutory reports and a resolutions seeking extension of an ordinance.

Two calling attention notices related to the Ministries of Interior and National food Security and Research also remained unaddressed.

A motion of thanks to the President for his address to the Parliament was not taken up. The next sitting would be a Private Members' Day and to consider the agenda moved by private lawmakers other than ministers and government functionaries.