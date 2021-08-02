UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Sitting Adjourned Over Lack Of Quorum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 08:53 PM

National Assembly sitting adjourned over lack of quorum

The 9th sitting of 35th session of National Assembly was adjourned on Monday due to lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The 9th sitting of 35th session of National Assembly was adjourned on Monday due to lack of quorum.

The sitting continued for around an hour and 18 minutes and was presided over by the Speaker Asad Qaisar. Soon after the question hour, a PPPP lawmaker Ramesh Lal pointed out the quorum and Chair asked for counting. The quorum was found incomplete and the House was adjourned to meet again on August 3, at 04:00 pm.

The House did not consider two government bills and as many reports of standing committees, two statutory reports and a resolutions seeking extension of an ordinance.

Two calling attention notices related to the Ministries of Interior and National food Security and Research also remained unaddressed.

A motion of thanks to the President for his address to the Parliament was not taken up. The next sitting would be a Private Members' Day and to consider the agenda moved by private lawmakers other than ministers and government functionaries.

Related Topics

National Assembly Parliament August Government

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 36 more lives, infects 1,847 other ..

COVID-19 claims 36 more lives, infects 1,847 others in Sindh

24 seconds ago
 KP assembly to discuss measures to prevent polio s ..

KP assembly to discuss measures to prevent polio spread in 11 sensitives UCs

25 seconds ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan approves increase in uti ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan approves increase in utility allowance of SC employees ..

27 seconds ago
 Putin Congratulates Pashinyan on His Appointment a ..

Putin Congratulates Pashinyan on His Appointment as Armenian Prime Minister - kr ..

3 minutes ago
 Romanian Foreign Ministry Summons Iranian Ambassad ..

Romanian Foreign Ministry Summons Iranian Ambassador Over Tanker Attack

3 minutes ago
 Olympics: Artistic gymnastics results

Olympics: Artistic gymnastics results

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.