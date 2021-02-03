National Assembly speaker accepts PML-N challenge

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar on Wednesday accepted the challenge of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as to how many notices and motions had been submitted by the latter and how many were taken up in the House.

PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal, in his speech, said he was challenging the speaker to confirm whether his party had gotten its share of the calling-attention notices and adjournment motions taken up in the last two and a half years.

"I accept your challenge," the speaker said and invited Ahsan Iqbal to visit his Secretariat and verify how many notices and motions were submitted by the PML-N, which were subsequently taken up.

"I have done everything on merit," he maintained.

Asad Qaisar said he was definitely the custodian of House, took care of the entire House, and run it as per law.