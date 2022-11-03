National Assembly speaker announces 6-member panel of chairpersons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday announced a six-member panel of chairpersons to conduct proceedings of the lower house of the parliament in the absence of speaker and deputy speaker.

He, in pursuance sub-clause one of the Rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the NA, 2007, said Chaudhry Mehmood Bashir Virk, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Aliya Kamran, Engineer Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, Javaria Zafar Aheer, and Ahmed Hussain Deharr were nominated to form a panel of chairpersons for this session.