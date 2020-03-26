National Assembly speaker announces Rs 6mln assistance for corona affectees of Swabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday said the war against corona pandemic would soon be over with the cooperation of masses and concerted measures by the Federal and provincial governments.

During his visit to Bacha Khan Medical Complex here to review arrangements for corona patients, the speaker announced Rs 6 million financial assistance for corona affected people and also directed distribution of sacks of flour among affected people.

On the occasion, he directed district administration to remain vigilant and take strict action against profiteers and hoarders during corona lockdown.

He said the government was working on a relief package for the affected people while it was also appointing new doctors to cope with the emergency, adding that the government was fulfilling its responsibility and now its up to masses to cooperate with the government in the war against corona pandemic.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Trade Abdul Karim Khan, MPA Aqibullah Khan, CEO Bacha Khan Medical Complex Prof Dr Fashi uz Zaman and Principal Kajju Khan Medical College were also present on the occasion.

The speaker visited ICU ward at Bacha Khan Medical Complex which was equipped with 16-bed, 40 isolation beds and ventilators. Later he also went to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Lahore and Toppi and reviewed arrangements for the patients.