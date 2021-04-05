UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Speaker Appreciates Pak-Afghan Friednship Group's Achievements

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:13 PM

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday appreciated the achievements of executive committee of Pakistan Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group (Pak-Afghan PFG)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday appreciated the achievements of executive committee of Pakistan Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group (Pak-Afghan PFG).

Chairing the meeting of Pak-Afghan PFG in the Parliament House, he said that Pakistan can have access to Central Asian markets by lubricating its trade route with Afghanistan.

He appreciated the committee efforts for materlializing the objective of Six days opening of borders with Afghanistan and successful off loading of transit goods at Miranshah. He also remarked about utilizing the latest technologies to facilitate the visa seekers from Afghanistan. He also informed the committee about his visit to Afghanistan where he can further stress the cause of expanding market for Pakistani exports.

Asad Qaiser informed the committee about his meeting with Speaker Afghanistan Wolsi Jirga in recent Speaker's Conference in Turkey.

He said that he deliberated upon shared border market concept, and Free transport. He also instructed the KPK and Balochistan to create facilities at border and coordinate with Federal departments to implement the mechanism of E-Rahdari.He also remarked that issue of live stock trade be looked into detail under the supervision of MNA Shandana Gulzaar.

Special Envoy of PM for Afghanistan Sadiq khan suggested that visa liberalization for Afghanistan would enhance pakistan export . SPAM Arbab Shahzad remarked about smooth passage act and rules Trade Dispute Resolution.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Mohsin Dawar, Yaqoob Sheikh, Ms Nafessa Khattak, Shandana Gulzaar and Senior officers from Ministry of Interior, FBR , Commerce, Law and KPK and Balochistan Government.

