National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Deputy Condole Journalist's Mother Demise

Wed 25th September 2019

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, deputy condole journalist's mother demise

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Acting Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Wednesday condoled the death of the mother of former President Parliamentary Reporters Association and Senior Journalist Siddque Sajid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Acting Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Wednesday condoled the death of the mother of former President Parliamentary Reporters Association and Senior Journalist Siddque Sajid.

In their separate condolence messages to Siddque Sajid, the Speaker and Acting Speaker expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of his mother. They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to him and the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

