National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser felicitates Shandana Gulzar

(@FahadShabbir)

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday felicitated Shandana Gulzar Khan, MNA on her election to the coveted position of the chair of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday felicitated Shandana Gulzar Khan, MNA on her election to the coveted position of the chair of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians.

The Speaker said that Pakistani women were second to none and their performance had been exceptional in the national development.

The Speaker was talking to Shandana Gulzar Khan in a meeting held here.

The Speaker said that her landslide victory illustrated that Pakistan was not only respected in the international fraternity, but also trusted as a leader. He said that Pakistani women were outstanding in every field especially their performance for the uplift and empowerment of womenfolk had been remarkable. He was confident that she would continue her efforts for the deprived and marginalized not only in Pakistan but also the commonwealth region. He underscored the need for promotion of women as agents of change.

Ms Shandana Gulzar thanked Speaker Asad Qaiser for nominating her for the coveted position of CWP chair. She said that his patronage and active parliamentary diplomacy pursued by him and the National Assembly Secretariat had yielded this result. She agreed with the Speaker saying that addressing the social and economic empowerment of women would be turning a new page in the struggle for their empowerment.

Election of Ms Shandana Gulzar Khan, MNA to the chair of the women parliamentarians was held in Kampala, Uganda during the 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference.

She received 48 votes against the 34 votes of Cayman Island's candidate Minister Tara Rivers. Australia's candidate Michelle O'Byrne withdrew from the race at last minute, making it a straight contest.

Ms. Gulzar's overwhelming victory in Uganda is the outcome of the devoted efforts, put in under the patronage of the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to promote Pakistan's true image of a resilient and vibrant nation that values parliamentary diplomacy. Consequently, the parliamentary team under the leadership of Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination and the Member of the Executive Committee of the CPA, diligently worked for over eight months, paving way for the eventual success.

Shandana Gulzar Khan is currently the Parliamentary Secretary at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

A qualified legal professional with extensive knowledge and experience in international trade and economic law advocacy and negotiations. She was elected to the National Assembly in August 2018.

As an activist, she has worked on economic rehabilitation of abandoned post-incarceration females, developing training and legislation for female lawyers; she has authored various articles and policies on a number of issues, including Pakistan's first IP strategic framework and on the industrial policy vacuum as well as e-commerce.