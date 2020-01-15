National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser session prorogued on completion of important business

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ):National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday announced to prorogue 18th Session of the National Assembly summoned on January 1, 2020.

The session concluded after having 11 sittings and passed important legislative proposals including three legislative proposals on services chiefs' appointment and extension.

The other important bills passed by the House including the Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) Bill, 2019; the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill 2019; the ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Bill, 2018; the Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Bill, 2019; the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill, 2019; the Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Bill, 2019 and the Superior Courts (Court Dress and Mode of Address) Order (Repeal) Bill, 2019; the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Bill, 2020 and the Banks (Nationalization) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the University of Islamabad Bill, 2019.

Likewise, the bills introduced in the House are: the Pakistan Academy of Letters (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP BSC) (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Protection of Communal Properties of Minorities (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Right to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Article 31); the Minorities Educational Seats Bill, 2020; the Institute of Art and Culture (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Article 251); the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020] (Section 510); the Women in Distress and Detention Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020] (Amendment in Third Schedule); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Article 140A); the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 292); the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 206 & 208); the Minorities Access to Higher Education Bill, 2020; the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 427 to 429, 435 to 440, 447 to 458, 461, 462 and Schedule II of CrPC); the Juvenile Justice System (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Islamic Development Bank (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Article 223); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Article 51); the Transfer of Evacuee Land (Katchi Abadi) (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Marine Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the National University of Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

All these introduced bills were referred to the relevant committees for further consideration.

