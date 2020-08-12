UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Speaker Asks Govt To Establish Knowledge City

Umer Jamshaid 51 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 11:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday asked the government to establish "Knowledge City" in the Federal capital for the setting up of educational institutions under private and public sector.

The speaker said, "I will request the government to allocate one sector in the federal capital for the establishing of "Knowledge City" for setting up schools, colleges and universities in the city to provide quality education to the people living in the city and its adjuring areas." Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood said, "This is good proposal, the suggestion will be considered after the consultation with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar for the establishing of knowledge city in the federal capital.

" However, he said that there was no plan to establish more universities for women in the city.

He said at present about 23 universities were imparting education in the twin cities. "Out of 23 universities, 16 are operating under public sector while seven were functioning under private sector," he added.

The minister said that Fatima Jinnah Women University especially for women was set up in Rawalpindi while one more university for women in Satellite Town was also on the card.

