National Assembly Speaker Asks Swiss Parliamentarians To Raise Voice Against Worst Human Rights Abuses In Kashmir

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 11:17 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has asked the Swiss Parliamentarians to add their voice against the worst human rights abuses being committed by the Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has asked the Swiss Parliamentarians to add their voice against the worst human rights abuses being committed by the Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to President of the State Council of Switzerland Jean Rene Fournier and his delegation, the Speaker said that leaving the Kashmir issue unresolved would put the security and peace of the region at stake, said a press release.

While apprising the delegation about the historic perspective of the Kashmir issue, he said that Kashmir was the unfinished agenda of the partition plan of India. He further informed that forceful occupation of the valley and continuous denial of right of self determination to the Kashmiri people had resulted in an indigenous freedom struggle. The Speaker said that presently people in the occupied valley were subjected to worst kind of oppression and repression. He asked the Swiss Parliamentarians to raise their voice against the oppression in IOK and for the resolution of the issue in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

While referring to Pakistan's historic relations with Switzerland, the Speaker said that Pakistan values its seven decades old relations and desired for further strengthening them through enhancing people to people and business contacts.

He informed that friendship group in National Assembly had been established and the same could be an apt mode to promote those relations. The Speaker invited Swiss companies to come and invest in Pakistan especially in agriculture, livestock, manufacturing and tourism sectors. He suggested for cooperation in Tourism sectors since Pakistan was rich in cultural heritage and natural beauty.

President of the State Council of Switzerland Jean Rene Fournier said that his country strongly believes in human rights and civil liberties and would certainly raise their voice against the infringement of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said that Switzerland strongly supports resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN Resolutions and aspiration of people of the State of Kashmir. He said that Switzerland also attaches importance to its relations with Pakistan and wants to further enhance them through interaction of Political leadership and business community. He agreed that immense potential exists in Pakistan and that Swiss investors would certainly come and invest for mutual benefit of both the countries.

