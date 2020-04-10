National Assembly Speaker assures oversees Pakistanis for their safe return home

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has assured the stranded Overseas Pakistanis for making all necessary arrangements to bring them back home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has assured the stranded Overseas Pakistanis for making all necessary arrangements to bring them back home.

In his message, he also assured them that the government was mindful of their problems, said a press release issued here on Friday. The Speaker said the government stands by Pakistani expatriates.

Asad Qaiser informed them that Minister of Aviation, PIA's management and other relevant ministers had been called to discuss the arrangements for their safe return to Pakistan. He said the government had decided to run special flight operation for airlifting the overseas Pakistanis stranded in other countries.

"We shall reach out to every stranded citizen of this country," he added. He also assured the stranded zaireen and members of tableeghi jamat for their safe return to the country.

The Speaker informed that a special committee had been constituted under convenership of Minister for SAFRON, Sheryar Afridi to oversee the facilitation of all stranded Pakistanis, zayreen and members of tableeghi jamat.

He asked the stranded Pakistanis if anyone face problem, may contact him directly.