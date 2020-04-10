National Assembly speaker assures Pakistanis stranded abroad for safe return to country

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, in his message to the overseas Pakistanis and stranded pilgrims Friday assured that the government was making all necessary arrangements for bringing them back to the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, in his message to the overseas Pakistanis and stranded pilgrims Friday assured that the government was making all necessary arrangements for bringing them back to the country.

He also assured the stranded Pakistanis that the parliament and the government was mindful of their problems and stood by them.

He informed that minister of aviation, management of PIA and other relevant ministers had been called to discuss the arrangements for their safe and trouble free return.

He said the government had planned to run special flights for Pakistani residents in other countries.

He said we shall reach out to every stranded citizen of this country.

He also assured that the stranded pilgrims and members of Tableeghi Jamat - a religious organisation for the propagation of the teachings of islam - for their safe return to Pakistan.

He informed that a special committee had been constituted under the convenership of minister for SAFRON Sheryar Afridi to oversee the facilitation for all stranded Pakistanis. He also said anyone facing problems may contact him directly.