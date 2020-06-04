UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Speaker Calls For WHO Support In Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:55 PM

National Assembly Speaker calls for WHO support in fight against coronavirus pandemic

The representative of World Health Organisation (WHO) to Pakistan Dr. Mahipala Palitha Thursday called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser here and discussed matters related to coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The representative of World Health Organisation (WHO) to Pakistan Dr. Mahipala Palitha Thursday called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser here and discussed matters related to coronavirus pandemic.

Speaker NA Asad Qaiser while talking to the WHO Representative, said that Corona pandemic was a global threat confronted by all the nations of the world. He said that government had diverted all its available resources towards controlling the pandemic and providing relief to the people of Pakistan. He was confident that government and the people of Pakistan would pass this testing time amicably . He stressed that everyone should adopt WHO health guidelines and SOPs.

Dr. Palitha apprised the Speaker about the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in Pakistan of late and some of the major reasons behind it.

The Speaker and the WHO Representative discussed the plausible solutions to the pandemic at length. The Speaker said that WHO should expedite its efforts for finding a medical solution to the pandemic.

The WHO representative appreciated the role of Pakistan government in handling the pandemic by ranking it to be one of the best in South Asia. He said that recent trend of increasing number of mortality rates in Pakistan was their cause of concern.

The Speaker thanked Dr. Palitha and WHO for their untiring endeavors in bringing improvements in the health sector and helping Pakistan to cope up with coronavirus.

Dr. Palitha presented the donation on behalf of WHO, a substantial quantity of PPEs and other major medical equipments to the health department of Swabi.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly World Swabi All Government Best Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

132 nationalities participate in &#039;UAE Volunte ..

44 minutes ago

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

59 minutes ago

US Senate Panel Authorizes Subpoenas for Obama-Era ..

4 minutes ago

Seven global research institutes to collaborate on ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh govt decides to test all passengers coming f ..

5 minutes ago

Traders meets Aslam Iqbal

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.