National Assembly Speaker calls for WHO support in fight against coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The representative of World Health Organisation (WHO) to Pakistan Dr. Mahipala Palitha Thursday called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser here and discussed matters related to coronavirus pandemic.

Speaker NA Asad Qaiser while talking to the WHO Representative, said that Corona pandemic was a global threat confronted by all the nations of the world. He said that government had diverted all its available resources towards controlling the pandemic and providing relief to the people of Pakistan. He was confident that government and the people of Pakistan would pass this testing time amicably . He stressed that everyone should adopt WHO health guidelines and SOPs.

Dr. Palitha apprised the Speaker about the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in Pakistan of late and some of the major reasons behind it.

The Speaker and the WHO Representative discussed the plausible solutions to the pandemic at length. The Speaker said that WHO should expedite its efforts for finding a medical solution to the pandemic.

The WHO representative appreciated the role of Pakistan government in handling the pandemic by ranking it to be one of the best in South Asia. He said that recent trend of increasing number of mortality rates in Pakistan was their cause of concern.

The Speaker thanked Dr. Palitha and WHO for their untiring endeavors in bringing improvements in the health sector and helping Pakistan to cope up with coronavirus.

Dr. Palitha presented the donation on behalf of WHO, a substantial quantity of PPEs and other major medical equipments to the health department of Swabi.