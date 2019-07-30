National Assembly Speaker chairs CPA Asia Region Executive Committee meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday here chaired a meeting of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia Regional Executive Committee and discussed matters of mutual interest with the representatives of member countries.

Deputy Speaker, Sri Lankan Parliament, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, Deputy Speakers of Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh Provincial Assemblies, Lal Chand Ukrani MPA, and Dr. Fehmida Mirza MNA attended as the members of the Executive Committee of CPA Asia Region.

Matters related to the 5th CPA Asia Region Conference and the next CPA Asia Region Conference to be held in year 2020 were discussed.

It was resolved that the Asia Region branches should enhance coordination mechanism for bringing vibrancy to this Parliamentary forum. Establishment of a permanent Secretariat for CPA Asian Region was discussed.

All the members were asked to forward their suggestions for establishment of permanent Secretariat in one of the member states for institutionalizing parliamentary activities in the region.

The Executive Committee also discussed and agreed for a unified stand for election of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Forum Chairperson and other slots of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association to be held later this year in Kampala, Uganda.

Earlier, meeting of the Branch Secretaries was held under the chairmanship of Secretary National Assembly Tahir Hussain. Secretaries of Sri Lankan Parliament, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Assemblies attended the meeting. The Secretaries discussed the agenda and Calendar of events for the next CPA Asia Region Conference. They agreed for strengthening of the coordination mechanism.