UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Speaker Chairs CPA Asia Region Executive Committee Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 07:27 PM

National Assembly Speaker chairs CPA Asia Region Executive Committee meeting

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday here chaired a meeting of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia Regional Executive Committee and discussed matters of mutual interest with the representatives of member countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday here chaired a meeting of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia Regional Executive Committee and discussed matters of mutual interest with the representatives of member countries.

Deputy Speaker, Sri Lankan Parliament, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, Deputy Speakers of Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh Provincial Assemblies, Lal Chand Ukrani MPA, and Dr. Fehmida Mirza MNA attended as the members of the Executive Committee of CPA Asia Region.

Matters related to the 5th CPA Asia Region Conference and the next CPA Asia Region Conference to be held in year 2020 were discussed.

It was resolved that the Asia Region branches should enhance coordination mechanism for bringing vibrancy to this Parliamentary forum. Establishment of a permanent Secretariat for CPA Asian Region was discussed.

All the members were asked to forward their suggestions for establishment of permanent Secretariat in one of the member states for institutionalizing parliamentary activities in the region.

The Executive Committee also discussed and agreed for a unified stand for election of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Forum Chairperson and other slots of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association to be held later this year in Kampala, Uganda.

Earlier, meeting of the Branch Secretaries was held under the chairmanship of Secretary National Assembly Tahir Hussain. Secretaries of Sri Lankan Parliament, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Assemblies attended the meeting. The Secretaries discussed the agenda and Calendar of events for the next CPA Asia Region Conference. They agreed for strengthening of the coordination mechanism.

Related Topics

Election Sindh National Assembly Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Parliament Kampala Uganda Women 2020 All Asia

Recent Stories

Information minister briefed on Lahore Museum affa ..

10 seconds ago

Prime Minister's vision to bring all people into t ..

12 seconds ago

23 arrested for profiteering, poor cleanliness con ..

13 seconds ago

Two shot dead in Mississippi Walmart: media

17 seconds ago

Regional Drought Monitoring and Outlook System for ..

5 minutes ago

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Abbasi Chaired Bog Meeti ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.