National Assembly Speaker Chairs Meeting Regarding Establishment Of Panagahs

Wed 15th January 2020 | 07:35 PM

National Assembly Speaker chairs meeting regarding establishment of Panagahs

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser here on Wednesday held a meeting regarding the establishment of Panagahs and Langars across the Islamabad with the Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Health Services, District Administration and Panagah Coordinator ICT at the Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser here on Wednesday held a meeting regarding the establishment of Panagahs and Langars across the Islamabad with the Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Health Services, District Administration and Panagah Coordinator ICT at the Parliament House.

The Chair was appraised about the recent developments regarding establishment of Panagahs, said a press release issue here.

The speaker asked all the stakeholders for expansion this revolutionary initiative and bringing improvement in the already existing ones.

The meeting also deliberated regarding the possibility of establishing Panagah at PIMS probably in the available vacant building or under construction for the patients and their attendants, where food and shelter would be provided to the people free of cost as per the vision of the prime minister.

The speaker appreciated the indefatigable endeavors of Rosh Dil Khan and District Administration for their service to the humanity and pledged his full support in this noble cause.

The speaker also discussed some of the important health related issues with the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination.

The advisor informed the speaker regarding their future initiatives and assured that all the outstanding issues would get resolved in near future.

