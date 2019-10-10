National Assembly speaker condoles death of Faisal 's mother-in-law

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday condoled the death of mother-in-law of Faisal Zahid Malik, Editor-in Chief of daily Pakistan Observer

The speaker, in his condolence message to Faisal Zahid Malik, said the death of his mother-in-law was a great loss for the family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of forbearance to her family to bear the loss.