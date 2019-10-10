UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Speaker Condoles Death Of Faisal 's Mother-in-law

Thu 10th October 2019 | 09:39 PM

National Assembly speaker condoles death of Faisal 's mother-in-law

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday condoled the death of mother-in-law of Faisal Zahid Malik, Editor-in Chief of daily Pakistan Observer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday condoled the death of mother-in-law of Faisal Zahid Malik, Editor-in Chief of daily Pakistan Observer.

The speaker, in his condolence message to Faisal Zahid Malik, said the death of his mother-in-law was a great loss for the family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of forbearance to her family to bear the loss.

More Stories From Pakistan

