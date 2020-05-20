UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Speaker Condoles Death Of MPA Shaheen Raza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of member Punjab Assembly Shaheen Raza.

In a condolence message, he prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

