National Assembly Speaker Constitutes Committee On Virtual Session Of National Assembly

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday constituted a 9-member committee on virtual session of the National Assembly during the prevalence of coronavirus pandemic in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday constituted a 9-member committee on virtual session of the National Assembly during the prevalence of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The committee will be headed by Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for National food security and Research while the Treasury will be represented by Dr. fehmida Mirza, Minister for Inter-provincial coordination, Dr. Zaheer uddin Babar, Advisor to PM on Parliamentary Affairs, Mr. Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, MNA Syed Amin Ul Haq, and Malik Aamir Dogar, Chief Whip (PTI). Whereas the opposition will be represented by MNAs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Ms. Shahida Akthar Ali and Syed Naveed Qamar.

As per ToRs of the Committee, it had been mandated to suggest amendments in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly 2007, if any for holding virtual session of the National Assembly during prevalence of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Committee had also been asked to make recommendation for detailed working to hold session of the National Assembly during the period of pandemic. The Committee had also been asked to make any other recommendations it may deem necessary.

The Committee had been asked to submit its report at the earliest. The Speaker National Assembly video notification has the authority to make any changes in the composition of the committee as and when required.

The Advisor to Speaker on legal and constitutional matters and Additional Secretary (Legislation) will act as Secretaries to the Committee.

