National Assembly Speaker Denounces Imran's Statement Maligning Armed Forces

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 07:51 PM

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday strongly denounced the recent statement of former prime minister Imran Khan maligning armed forces of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday strongly denounced the recent statement of former prime minister Imran Khan maligning armed forces of the country.

Recalling the selfless sacrifices of armed forces personnel, he asserted that the month of September was commemorated across the country to pay tribute to the armed forces.

He further said former prime minister Imran Khan's statement in a public gathering in Faisalabad was clearly in contradiction and an insult to the national unity.

The speaker said the armed forces had always stood up valiantly to defend and serve the nation, especially during the ongoing climate catastrophe, the role of the armed forces was praiseworthy in channeling the relief and rehabilitation operation across the country.

He expressed his disappointment over such uncalled remarks about the armed forces and said such statements were tantamount to inciting anarchy in the country.

He said these recent statements again remind us whether it was the attempt to sabotage the International Monetary Fund's programme or the cancellation of the due visit of the Chinese President to Pakistan back in 2014, Imran had always put the country's interests at stake.

