National Assembly Speaker, Deputy Grieve Over Loss Of Lives In Quetta Blast

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 10:24 PM

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Friday expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in a blast in Kuchlak area of Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Friday expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in a blast in Kuchlak area of Quetta.

In their messages of condolence, they prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

They said the incident was a cowardly act of terror and those, who attacked mosques, were the worst enemies of humanity.

The attack was an attempt to sabotage peace in the country, they said adding the whole nation was united against terrorism and all efforts would be made to root out the menace from the country.

They prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

