National Assembly Speaker, Deputy Speaker Condole Demise Of Abid Ali

Thu 05th September 2019 | 11:55 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of television artist Abid Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of television artist Abid Ali.

In their condolence messages, they expressed sympathy for the bereaved family.

They said Abid Ali made name for the country with his art and his artistic services would be remembered for a long time to come.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

