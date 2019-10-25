National Assembly Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole with Shah Mehmood

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Friday condoled the death of the mother of member National Assembly Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, MNA and sister of Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

In their separate condolence messages to Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, MNA and Makhdoom Shah Mahmood, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise. They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to them and the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.