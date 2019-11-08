UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Speaker, Deputy Speaker Condole Death Of Brother Of Senior Journalist

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Friday condoled the death of elder brother of Muhammad Arshad senior journalist and editor 'The Asian Telegraphy'.

In their separate condolence messages, they expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

