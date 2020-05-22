National Assembly Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole loss of lives in Karachi plane crash

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the PIA plane crash in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the PIA plane crash in Karachi.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker conveyed their condolences to the families of the deceased and said that the entire nation stands with them in this hour of grief.

They prayed to Allah to elevate the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

They also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured and directed the concerned authorities to provide best medical facilities to the injured.