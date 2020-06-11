UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Speaker, Deputy Speaker Condole Death Of Shamoon Hashmi's Mother

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 09:14 PM

National Assembly Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole death of Shamoon Hashmi's mother

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the mother of Additional Secretary National Assembly Syed Shamoon Hashmi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the mother of Additional Secretary National Assembly Syed Shamoon Hashmi.

In their separate condolence messages, the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker conveyed their heartfelt grief to Syed Shamoon Hashmi and prayed for the solace of the departed soul and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the great loss.

Secretary National Assembly Tahir Hussain, Additional Secretary Chaudhry Mubarak Ali and other officers also expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Syed Shamoon Hashmi's mother.

They expressed their condolences and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear the loss.

