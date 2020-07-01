National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of mother of Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of mother of Minister for Federal education Shafqat Mahmood.

In their separate messages of condolence, the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker conveyed their condolences to Shafqat Mahmood on the demise of his mother and said that the mother's relationship was a great one for which there was no substitute.

He said that they were standing with him in this difficult hour of grief and sorrow.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.