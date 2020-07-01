UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Speaker, Deputy Speaker Condole Death Of Shafqat's Mother

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:24 AM

National Assembly Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole death of Shafqat's mother

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of mother of Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of mother of Minister for Federal education Shafqat Mahmood.

In their separate messages of condolence, the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker conveyed their condolences to Shafqat Mahmood on the demise of his mother and said that the mother's relationship was a great one for which there was no substitute.

He said that they were standing with him in this difficult hour of grief and sorrow.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

National Assembly Education Family

Recent Stories

Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 sponsor ..

56 minutes ago

Strong management of COVID-19 outbreak repercussio ..

1 hour ago

Ground station opens to track satellite built by A ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.