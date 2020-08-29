National Assembly Speaker, Deputy Speaker grieved over loss of lives in heavy rains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and property during the heavy rains in the country.

In a statement, they prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

They directed the authorities to take all steps to provide relief to the affected families and give the best possible medical treatment to the injured.