National Assembly Speaker, Deputy Speaker pay tribute to armed forces on Defence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri while praising the services of armed forces of Pakistan said that armed forces of Pakistan had made the defence of Pakistan impregnable.

They said that entire nation was proud of their armed forces that have rendered matchless sacrifices to defend the motherland.

The Speaker in his message on Defence Day of Pakistan being observed on 6th September across the country said that this glorious day signifies passion and sacrifice, serving as a supreme cause to lay our lives for the sake of our beloved homeland.

He said that the supreme sacrifices of those sons who laid down their lives for our prosperous tomorrow should always be remembered.

The Speaker further remarked that this day provide us the opportunity to pay tribute to all those who sacrificed their lives for the country especially the martyrs of 1965 war.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that today Pakistan is confronted with multiple security challenges in the shape of extremism, terrorism and external aggression, but the entire nation stands alongside Pakistan Defence Forces to thwart evil designs against integrity and prosperity of Pakistan.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said that Defence Day reminds us of the fearless sacrifices rendered by the armed forces of Pakistan during the 1965 war.

He said that whole nation is united and stand with its armed forces. He also paid homage to the martyrs in war against terror.

While reiterating their commitment of sacrifice, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker said that on this day "we have to make resolve that we shall defend the country at all costs" .

They appreciated the decision of the government to observe the Defence Day as a day to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Condemning the atrocities and oppression of the Indian forces on innocent Kashmiri civilians, they said that whole nation strongly condemns those atrocities and stands with their Kashmiri brethren and fully support their movement of self-determination.

They expressed their optimism that hard time of people of Kashmir is near to end and their struggle to get rid of Indian occupation will succeed soon.

While reiterating the firm stance of Pakistan on Kashmir, they said that Pakistan will continue moral and diplomatic support of Kashmiri people at all forums.