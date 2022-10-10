UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Speaker Directs FDE To Absorb All Teachers Hired On Deputation Basis Under Wedlock Policy

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2022 | 11:23 PM

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Monday directed the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to absorb all the teachers hired on a deputation basis under the wedlock policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Monday directed the Federal Directorate of education (FDE) to absorb all the teachers hired on a deputation basis under the wedlock policy.

In his ruling, he said FDE had hired services of several teachers on a deputation basis under the wedlock policy of the government keeping in view the socio-economic problems faced by spouses in government service due to posting at different stations.

He said the absorption should take effect from March 2013. He said several of such employees have already been absorbed by the FDE and only 253 people have not been absorbed to date resulting in discontent amongst the employees.

The chair ruled that one-time blanket relaxation of all rules be given to cover variant scales and cadres with all benefits retrospectively.

