National Assembly Speaker Directs Ministries To Bring Back Pakistani Students From China

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 06:45 PM

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday directed the health and foreign ministries to give a schedule for bringing back the Pakistani students stranded in China due to the threat of novel coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday directed the health and foreign ministries to give a schedule for bringing back the Pakistani students stranded in China due to the threat of novel coronavirus.

Parliamentary Secretary Nausheen Hamid told the National Assembly that direct flights from China had started to bring back students to Pakistan. About 28,000 to 30,000 Pakistani students were presently in China, she added.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan did not take any financial benefit from anyone during the tenure of the present government.

He said the government was ready to scrutinize the issue of price hike and support formation of a committee of the National Assembly on the issue.

When the government took over the national exchequer was empty, he said, adding he would be the first to present himself for accountability.

He said mafias got strengthened during the tenure of past regimes.

The government raised the foreign exchange reserves and reduced the current account deficit, he added.

The Speaker said the National Assembly would hold a debate on the price hike and other issues affecting the economic life of a common man.

Khawaja Asif said those Pakistanis, who were not affected with the coronavirus, should be brought back to Pakistan in order to end the worries of their parents.

He referred to a newspaper report regarding the export of wheat and sugar to Afghanistan.

He said those mafias should be exposed who were minting billions with the sale of sugar and wheat at exorbitant prices. A special committee should be formed to ascertain the causes of inflation.

He said debate should be held in the House to suggest steps to protect people from the negative impact of inflation.

