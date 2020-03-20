UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Speaker Discuss Formation Of Parliamentary Committee On Corona Pandemic With Opposition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 10:22 PM

National Assembly speaker discuss formation of parliamentary committee on corona pandemic with opposition

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qasier Friday made a telephonic contact with opposition leaders and discussed formation of parliamentary committee on coronavrious

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qasier Friday made a telephonic contact with opposition leaders and discussed formation of parliamentary committee on coronavrious.

He approached Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-e islam (F) parliamentary leader Maulana Asad Mehmood, and Pakistan Muslim League (N) senior leadership Rana Tanvir Hussain and Khawaja Muhammad Asif and discussed the formation of parliamentary committee to oversee the governments efforts to deal with corona pandemic.

While talking to the PPP Chairman, the Speaker said "Together we have to fight that pandemic and send a message to the entire nation that the political leadership of the country was united at that critical juncture." Bilawal Bhutto Zardari agreed with the Speaker saying that the pandemic and its aftermath needed to be fought together as a nation. He extended his party's support for that national cause.

While talking to the PML(N) leaders, the Speaker said the coronavirus apart from affecting the health of the people would adversely affect the economy of the country.

He said that the country could face multitude of challenges in the coming days. They agreed for forging unity to tackle the challenges and assured to give the Names of their party's representatives after consultation with party leadership.

Asad Qaiser mobilized to unite the entire political leadership to fight the Corona virus. In a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and the Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday agreed to set up a parliamentary committee to avoid the coronavirus and monitor governmental actions.

In addition to delivering its recommendations to the government, the parliamentary committee will also review the steps taken by the government to deal with the coronavirus.

The committee will be notified as soon the National Assembly Secretariat receives the names of the members from political parties.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Assembly Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pakistan Peoples Party From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trump Says Invoked US Defense Production Act for M ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus Toll in Slovenia Increases by 22 Cases ..

2 minutes ago

300 mn children missing school meals due to virus ..

2 minutes ago

European Parliament has first reported virus case

2 minutes ago

US, Mexico Working to Suspend All Non-Essential Tr ..

8 minutes ago

Pentagon Says 2,600 EUCOM Personnel in Self-Violat ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.