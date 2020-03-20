National Assembly speaker discuss formation of parliamentary committee on corona pandemic with opposition

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qasier Friday made a telephonic contact with opposition leaders and discussed formation of parliamentary committee on coronavrious.

He approached Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-e islam (F) parliamentary leader Maulana Asad Mehmood, and Pakistan Muslim League (N) senior leadership Rana Tanvir Hussain and Khawaja Muhammad Asif and discussed the formation of parliamentary committee to oversee the governments efforts to deal with corona pandemic.

While talking to the PPP Chairman, the Speaker said "Together we have to fight that pandemic and send a message to the entire nation that the political leadership of the country was united at that critical juncture." Bilawal Bhutto Zardari agreed with the Speaker saying that the pandemic and its aftermath needed to be fought together as a nation. He extended his party's support for that national cause.

While talking to the PML(N) leaders, the Speaker said the coronavirus apart from affecting the health of the people would adversely affect the economy of the country.

He said that the country could face multitude of challenges in the coming days. They agreed for forging unity to tackle the challenges and assured to give the Names of their party's representatives after consultation with party leadership.

Asad Qaiser mobilized to unite the entire political leadership to fight the Corona virus. In a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and the Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday agreed to set up a parliamentary committee to avoid the coronavirus and monitor governmental actions.

In addition to delivering its recommendations to the government, the parliamentary committee will also review the steps taken by the government to deal with the coronavirus.

The committee will be notified as soon the National Assembly Secretariat receives the names of the members from political parties.