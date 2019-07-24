UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Speaker Felicitates Mir Rehman Rehmani On His Election As President Of Afghan Wolesi Jirga

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 08:03 PM

National Assembly Speaker felicitates Mir Rehman Rehmani on his election as President of Afghan Wolesi Jirga

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday felicitated Mir Rehman Rehmani on his election as a President of Afghan Wolesi Jirga (Parliament of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday felicitated Mir Rehman Rehmani on his election as a President of Afghan Wolesi Jirga (Parliament of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan).

In his congratulatory message to newly elected President of Wolesi Jirga Mir Rehman Rehmani, the Speaker extended his warmest felicitation to him on his election as the President of Afghan Wolesi Jirga.

He said the election of Mir Rehman Rehmani as President of Afghan Wolesi Jirga was manifestation of trust and confidence of members of Afghan Wolesi Jirga in his abilities and leadership qualities.

The Speaker said that Pakistan and Afghanistan enjoyed brotherly relation based on religious and cultural affinities, close people-to-people contacts and civilizational and historical linkages.

He said that both the countries should continue cooperating with each other within various multilateral parliamentary forums.

He was confident that the relations between the Parliaments of brotherly countries would further strengthen under the leadership of Mir Rehman Rehmani.

He wished for success of newly elected President of Afghan Wolesi Jirga and prosperity of people of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Afghanistan National Assembly Jirga Parliament

Recent Stories

UAE Minister inaugurates new Agthia packaging cent ..

21 minutes ago

20 kg heroin powder seized: two held in Karachi

2 minutes ago

Five drug-paddlers arrested, narcotics recovered i ..

2 minutes ago

Minister for timely completion of Ring Road in Bah ..

2 minutes ago

Senate body for conducting medical exam of railway ..

5 minutes ago

University of Karachi extends last date for submis ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.