National Assembly Speaker felicitates Mir Rehman Rehmani on his election as President of Afghan Wolesi Jirga

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday felicitated Mir Rehman Rehmani on his election as a President of Afghan Wolesi Jirga Parliament of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan ).

In his congratulatory message to newly elected President of Wolesi Jirga Mir Rehman Rehmani, the Speaker extended his warmest felicitation to him on his election as the President of Afghan Wolesi Jirga.

He said the election of Mir Rehman Rehmani as President of Afghan Wolesi Jirga was manifestation of trust and confidence of members of Afghan Wolesi Jirga in his abilities and leadership qualities.

The Speaker said that Pakistan and Afghanistan enjoyed brotherly relation based on religious and cultural affinities, close people-to-people contacts and civilizational and historical linkages.

He said that both the countries should continue cooperating with each other within various multilateral parliamentary forums.

He was confident that the relations between the Parliaments of brotherly countries would further strengthen under the leadership of Mir Rehman Rehmani.

He wished for success of newly elected President of Afghan Wolesi Jirga and prosperity of people of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.