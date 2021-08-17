National Assembly Speaker felicitates newly elected AJK president

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday felicitated newly elected Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday felicitated newly elected Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood.

In a congratulatory message, Asad Qaiser expressed the hope that he would work for the progress and prosperity of AJK.

He said that Barrister Sultan Mahmood was a seasoned politician and his election would play vital role in the development of AJK.

He expressed the hope that the newly elected President would also highlight Kashmir issue at international level and expose the Indian brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).