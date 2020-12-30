National Assembly speaker for enhancing Parliamentary cooperation with Djibouti

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday underscored the need to enhance Parliamentary, trade and economic cooperation to bring African countries closer to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday underscored the need to enhance Parliamentary, trade and economic cooperation to bring African countries closer to Pakistan.

Djibouti is an important country of the African continent and Pakistan attached great importance to relations with African countries, the speaker said in a meeting with acting chairman and president of the Djibouti national parliament, Muhammad Ali Hamid here.

Both sides discussed important issues of mutual interest to further enhance parliamentary relations and cooperation.

The speaker said Pakistan was increasing the number of embassies and missions in African countries.

Asad Qaiser appreciated the role of Intergovernmental Development Authority (IGAD), Djibouti in promoting peace in the African and East African communities.

The Speaker also sought Djibouti's support at International forums for resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspiration of people of Kashmir.

He told the delegation that India had illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its citizens were subjected to worst human rights abuses.

Referring to the existing trade and economic opportunities on both sides, the Speaker said that the trade volume between Pakistan and Djibouti is much less than the trade opportunities between the two countries.

He said that Pakistan would continue cooperating with Djibouti in social and economic fields.

He appreciated parliamentary delegation of Djibouti for visiting Pakistan despite the travel difficulties due to the Corona virus outbreak and termed it a testament of their love for Pakistan.

Asad Qaiser suggested for availing the services of the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Service for capacity building of parliamentarians and staffers of Djibouti parliament.

Muhammad Ali Hamid appreciated Speaker Asad Qaiser, for his passion for developing relations with Djibouti at the parliamentary level.

He said that Djibouti had maintained friendly relations with Pakistan and fully supports Pakistan's stance on Kashmir. He said that the people of the two countries have a deep attachment to each other.

Hamid emphasized the need to promote parliamentary, political and economic cooperation between the two countries.

He said that the existing trade and economic opportunities between the two countries could be utilized for the development and prosperity of the people of both the countries.

He said that his country could learn from the massive development in diverse sectors in Pakistan.

He said that the parliamentarians of both the countries could play an important role in bringing the people of both the countries closer.

He also invited the Speaker of the National Assembly to visit Djibouti with his parliamentary delegation.