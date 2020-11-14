UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Speaker Greets Hindu Community On Eve Of Diwali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 10:48 PM

National Assembly Speaker greets Hindu community on eve of Diwali

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has greeted Hindu parliamentarians and the community on their religious festival Diwali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has greeted Hindu parliamentarians and the community on their religious festival Diwali.

In his message, the Speaker expressed his delight on this auspicious occasion and said that Pakistan is a pluralistic country this is enriched with cultural diversity and celebrates each of them with equal zeal and zest.

He also recognized the rich contributions of the Hindu community in prosperity and development of the country.

Qasim Khan Suri, Deputy Speaker National Assembly also conveyed his sincere and warm greetings on Diwali to Hindu parliamentarians. He also appreciated their contribution in national development, fostering national unity and cohesion.

