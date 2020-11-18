UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Speaker Hands Over Three Ambulances To Bacha Khan Medical Complex

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 07:26 PM

National Assembly Speaker hands over three ambulances to Bacha Khan Medical Complex

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Wednesday met with principal and chief executive Professor of Bacha Khan Medical Complex and Gaju Khan Medical College Dr. Fasih Zaman and handed over him three ambulances worth Rs 23.09 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Wednesday met with principal and chief executive Professor of Bacha Khan Medical Complex and Gaju Khan Medical College Dr. Fasih Zaman and handed over him three ambulances worth Rs 23.09 million.

The speaker said the government was paying special attention to welfare and humanitarian work to benefit of less privileged and weak segments of the society.

He said employment, health, education and other basic services were being provided to the poor across the country through Ehsas programme.

The speaker said that services of doctors and paramedics during coronavirus pandemic would always be remembered and the nation paid tribute of doctors and other hospital staff.

Prof. Dr. Fasih Zaman appreciated the efforts of the speaker to provide modern facilities and equipments to the medical complex.

He said provision of ambulances would surely benefit people and injured could be shifted to hospital in quick time.

