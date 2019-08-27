UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Speaker Inaugurates "Guest House" At Bacha Khan Medical Complex

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 07:01 PM

National Assembly Speaker inaugurates

The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday inaugurated "Mehman Khana" (Guest House) at Bacha Khan Medical Complex in Swabi which was constructed for attendants of patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday inaugurated "Mehman Khana" (Guest House) at Bacha Khan Medical Complex in Swabi which was constructed for attendants of patients.

The guest house was constructed by KP Social Welfare Department, District Administration, Silani Welfare Trust and Bacha Khan Medical Complex. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Taraqi was also present on the occasion.

It was informed on the occasion that the guest house was having 32 beds while Silani Welfare Trust would provide two time's free of cost meal to attendants of patients there.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker appreciated the initiative and said the government was practically delivering what was committed by the PTI during the election campaigns. He said that the real agenda of PTI was to provide all basic facilities to poor and destitute class with a view to make the country a true welfare state like Madina. He said the government is committed to stabilize the national economy steer the country on path of development and prosperity.

Later, the chief guest was informed that Rs 114.277 million were spent on construction of the guest house and renovation of Bacha Khan Medical Complex.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Swabi All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Nigerian High Commissioner for further cementing t ..

12 seconds ago

Chief Minister approves recruitment of 4,500 colle ..

13 seconds ago

Putin Suggests to Erdogan Discussing Sensitive Reg ..

15 seconds ago

Emirati Women’s Day reflects traditional values ..

32 minutes ago

Chitral District admin organizes Kashmir rally

21 seconds ago

Putin Tells Erdogan About New Supply of S-400 Syst ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.