National Assembly Speaker, KP health minister pay salute to doctors, paramedic staff

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra Saturday visited different hospitals of the district and reviewed arrangements for corona patients and paid salute to doctors, paramedic staff for the services.

They visited District Headquarter Hospital and Bacha Khan Medical Complex here and attended briefing on measures being taken for recovery of corona patients and the medical and administrative facilities available at the hospitals.

They highly appreciated the services of doctors and paramedics and said that doctors and paramedics are real heroes of the nation who are extending their services to corona patients despite high risks of getting infected.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Asad Qaiser said that "together we have to fight out corona disease and for the purpose cooperation of each and every individual matters."He said that the whole nation stands with corona affected patients and all available facilities are being extended to them.

The KP health minister said that measures are being taken to provide good care to corona patients at quarantine centers as well as at hospitals, adding that protective kits, masks, gloves, ventilators and other necessary items are being made available at hospitals and quarantine centers for doctors and paramedic staff.