National Assembly Speaker Lauded For Cooperation In Supply Of Medical Equipment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 08:02 PM

National Assembly speaker lauded for cooperation in supply of medical equipment

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday handed over equipment to care center for coronavirus patients and virology department of Bacha Khan Medical Complex and Gaju Khan Medical Complex

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday handed over equipment to care center for coronavirus patients and virology department of Bacha Khan Medical Complex and Gaju Khan Medical Complex.

Chief Executive Gaju Khan Medical Complex and Bacha Khan Medical Complex Prof Dr Fasi Zaman and Medical Superintendent (MS), Dr Abdul Latif along with other staff called on Speaker in speaker house in this regard.

On the occasion, dialysis machine, portable X-RAY machine, Safety Cant, PCR machine, vertical freezers, fumigation machine and other necessary equipment including face mask, gloves and protection shield were made available to these hospitals with cooperation of the Speaker.

The delegation thanked the Asad Qaisar and other donor organization for extending such valuable cooperation, adding that collaboration with these organizations would continue in future.

