UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Speaker Lauds PBM's Pro Poor Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:59 PM

National Assembly speaker lauds PBM's pro poor services

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday lauded the role of Pakistan Bait -ul-Mal (PBM) in providing solace to the poor and neglected segment of the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday lauded the role of Pakistan Bait -ul-Mal (PBM) in providing solace to the poor and neglected segment of the society.

Talking to Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi, the speaker lauded the role of PBM in providing shelter and basic facilities of life to orphan children in its over 55 Dar-ul-Ehsan Centres, taking care of orphans.

The state should also provide equal economic opportunities to the oppressed persons of the society.

The government was making earnest efforts to uplift the poor and neglected segment of the society.

Earlier, Managing Director PBM briefed the speaker about the welfare projects.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Poor Government

Recent Stories

EWEC announces 93% availability ratio as Noor Abu ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi issues USD 5 billion in multi-tranche, 5 ..

46 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s Foreign Minister receives UAE Ambassad ..

2 hours ago

ADP urge drives to respect stop sign on school bus ..

2 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner for accelerating relief activi ..

2 minutes ago

Creative Zone, Dubai Business Women Council launch ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.