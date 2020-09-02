(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday lauded the role of Pakistan Bait -ul-Mal (PBM) in providing solace to the poor and neglected segment of the society.

Talking to Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi, the speaker lauded the role of PBM in providing shelter and basic facilities of life to orphan children in its over 55 Dar-ul-Ehsan Centres, taking care of orphans.

The state should also provide equal economic opportunities to the oppressed persons of the society.

The government was making earnest efforts to uplift the poor and neglected segment of the society.

Earlier, Managing Director PBM briefed the speaker about the welfare projects.