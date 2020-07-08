National Assembly Speaker pays homage to martyred DSP

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the demise of DSP, Allama Iqbal who embraced martyrdom in an encounter with proclaimed offenders (POs) here in Kaloo Khan area

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the demise of DSP, Allama Iqbal who embraced martyrdom in an encounter with proclaimed offenders (POs) here in Kaloo Khan area.

In his message, the NA Speaker prayed for high place in Heaven for the soul of martyred DSP and early recovery for those who sustained serious injuries in the encounter.

He said martyred DSP was a brave officer who set an example of gallantry by fighting the anti-socials elements.

"I pay homage to the services and valor of DSP Allama Iqbal", he said.

The Speaker further said that showing resilience and audacity during demanding situations was the quality of our brave forces adding,our police were performing best in inauspicious circumstances.

"We also pay tribute to the family members of our martyred police officer,"he said.

The Speaker also issued directives for provision of best possible medical facilities to the injured police officials.