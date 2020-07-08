UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Speaker Pays Homage To Martyred DSP

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:59 PM

National Assembly Speaker pays homage to martyred DSP

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the demise of DSP, Allama Iqbal who embraced martyrdom in an encounter with proclaimed offenders (POs) here in Kaloo Khan area

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the demise of DSP, Allama Iqbal who embraced martyrdom in an encounter with proclaimed offenders (POs) here in Kaloo Khan area.

In his message, the NA Speaker prayed for high place in Heaven for the soul of martyred DSP and early recovery for those who sustained serious injuries in the encounter.

He said martyred DSP was a brave officer who set an example of gallantry by fighting the anti-socials elements.

"I pay homage to the services and valor of DSP Allama Iqbal", he said.

The Speaker further said that showing resilience and audacity during demanding situations was the quality of our brave forces adding,our police were performing best in inauspicious circumstances.

"We also pay tribute to the family members of our martyred police officer,"he said.

The Speaker also issued directives for provision of best possible medical facilities to the injured police officials.

Related Topics

Injured National Assembly Police Family Best

Recent Stories

Domestic Violence Bill (Protection and Prevention) ..

44 minutes ago

DSP , two constables killed during encounter in Sw ..

53 minutes ago

India COVID-19 death toll rises to 20,642 as total ..

1 minute ago

Indian Spy Kalbushan Jadhav refuses to file appeal ..

1 hour ago

US Democrats Seeking to Ban Spending Funds for Con ..

1 minute ago

Rain pounds central Japan as 58 feared dead in sou ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.