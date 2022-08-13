National Assembly speaker pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam portrait painter Saeed Akhtar

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Saturday paid tribute to Saeed Akhtar, the famous portrait painter of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Saturday paid tribute to Saeed Akhtar, the famous portrait painter of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Addressing the convention of former and present parliamentarians on the occasion of Independence day celebrations, he said it was also one of the most beautiful events in the history of his political struggle as he sees many such faces whose efforts and sacrifices had protected the right of expression and sanctity of speech in the beloved country.

The NA speaker said the father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam, the first President of the Legislative Assembly, had declared this House as the Federal Legislature with full and absolute powers.

He said in today's ceremony, he wanted to repeat the historic words of Quaid-i-Azam about this House as saying that;"I sincerely hope that with your support and co-operation, we shall make this Constituent Assembly an example to the world. The Constituent Assembly has two main functions to perform. The first is the very onerous and responsible task of framing our Constitution of Pakistan and the second of functioning as full and complete sovereign body as the federal legislature of Pakistan."