National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Pays Tribute To Martyred CTD Officers

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2023 | 10:18 PM

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf pays tribute to martyred CTD officers

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and acting Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Tuesday paid glowing tribute to the martyred officers of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Khanewal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and acting Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Tuesday paid glowing tribute to the martyred officers of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Khanewal.

In a condolence message, they expressed their heartfelt sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of two officers.

They reiterated their firm resolve to deal terrorists with iron hands, adding those who challenged the security of Pakistan were the real enemies of the country and humanity.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive all sins of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

