National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Expresses Grief Over Anchorperson's Demise

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2023 | 11:53 PM

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expresses grief over anchorperson's demise

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and acting Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Tuesday condoled the sad demise of senior anchorperson Mishal Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and acting Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Tuesday condoled the sad demise of senior anchorperson Mishal Bukhari.

In their separate condolence messages, the Speaker and Acting Speaker expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of journalist and tv anchor Mishal Bukhari.

They said the demise of Ms. Bukhari had saddened and the services of the deceased to the media would always be remembered.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

