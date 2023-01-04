UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf And Pledges Continued Support To Kashmiri Cause

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2023 | 10:58 PM

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and pledges continued support to Kashmiri cause

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Acting Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani said on Wednesday that Pakistan would continue extending its moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Kashmir in their struggle for inalienable right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Acting Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani said on Wednesday that Pakistan would continue extending its moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Kashmir in their struggle for inalienable right to self-determination.

In their message on Self Determination Day being observed on Jan 5, the Speaker said the day reminds the international community of its commitments regarding Kashmir.

The Speaker and Acting Speaker urged the international community to play its role to ensure the implementation of the United Nations' resolutions related to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as the right to self-determination was the fundamental right of every individual.

The international community must fulfill its commitments and obligations regarding the right of self-determination of the people of IIOJK.

They said UN Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) had adopted the resolution way back on January 5, 1949 embodying the principle of right of self-determination to people of IIOJK.

The resolution duly mentioned that the question of IIOJK would be decided through democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite.

The speaker said that the United Nations should keep its promise made 73 years ago as the right to self-determination was the basic right of every individual, denying this right was actually a violation of international conventions for the protection and promotion of human rights.

He said that the international community, the United Nations and human rights organizations have condemned the atrocities committed by India in Occupied Kashmir.

The speaker said that the Kashmiri people were being punished collectively by the occupying Indian forces and the region has been made the biggest military zone in the world.

India was changing the demographic structure of the occupied region in violation of international laws and the Fourth Geneva Convention.

On this occasion, Acting Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani said that the day reminds us of the promises of the United Nations to grant self-determination to the Kashmiris.

He said that the right to self-determination was democratic right of Kashmiris and Pakistan fully supports their just demand.

Speaker expressed his determination that the struggle will continue till the Kashmiris get their right to self-determination and Pakistan will continue to support the Kashmiri people on this issue on every platform.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution National Assembly Occupied Kashmir World United Nations Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Jammu Geneva January Moral

Recent Stories

UAE President receives ‘March of the Union’ or ..

UAE President receives ‘March of the Union’ organising committee

30 minutes ago
 UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ti ..

UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ties

31 minutes ago
 Noor Dubai Foundation, CITIZEN Watches launch prog ..

Noor Dubai Foundation, CITIZEN Watches launch programme to support Bengali blind ..

31 minutes ago
 Five tenant act violators held during search opera ..

Five tenant act violators held during search operation

17 minutes ago
 US to Stand Up for Women's Rights Worldwide Includ ..

US to Stand Up for Women's Rights Worldwide Including in Afghanistan - Blinken

13 minutes ago
 Criticism mounts in Russia as Ukrainian strike tol ..

Criticism mounts in Russia as Ukrainian strike toll rises

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.