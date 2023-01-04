National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and pledges continued support to Kashmiri cause

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Acting Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani said on Wednesday that Pakistan would continue extending its moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Kashmir in their struggle for inalienable right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Acting Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani said on Wednesday that Pakistan would continue extending its moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Kashmir in their struggle for inalienable right to self-determination.

In their message on Self Determination Day being observed on Jan 5, the Speaker said the day reminds the international community of its commitments regarding Kashmir.

The Speaker and Acting Speaker urged the international community to play its role to ensure the implementation of the United Nations' resolutions related to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as the right to self-determination was the fundamental right of every individual.

The international community must fulfill its commitments and obligations regarding the right of self-determination of the people of IIOJK.

They said UN Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) had adopted the resolution way back on January 5, 1949 embodying the principle of right of self-determination to people of IIOJK.

The resolution duly mentioned that the question of IIOJK would be decided through democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite.

The speaker said that the United Nations should keep its promise made 73 years ago as the right to self-determination was the basic right of every individual, denying this right was actually a violation of international conventions for the protection and promotion of human rights.

He said that the international community, the United Nations and human rights organizations have condemned the atrocities committed by India in Occupied Kashmir.

The speaker said that the Kashmiri people were being punished collectively by the occupying Indian forces and the region has been made the biggest military zone in the world.

India was changing the demographic structure of the occupied region in violation of international laws and the Fourth Geneva Convention.

On this occasion, Acting Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani said that the day reminds us of the promises of the United Nations to grant self-determination to the Kashmiris.

He said that the right to self-determination was democratic right of Kashmiris and Pakistan fully supports their just demand.

Speaker expressed his determination that the struggle will continue till the Kashmiris get their right to self-determination and Pakistan will continue to support the Kashmiri people on this issue on every platform.